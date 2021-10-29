AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

AVB stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.