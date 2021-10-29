AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 12,999 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

