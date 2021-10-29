Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Avient alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.