AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.52 ($30.03).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.42 ($28.72) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.