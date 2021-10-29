Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

