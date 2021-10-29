Axe Market Cap Tops $150,949.01 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $150,949.01 and $57,209.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00521231 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

