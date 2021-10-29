B. Riley Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 56,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

