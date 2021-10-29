B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $19.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.58 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

