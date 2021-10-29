Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

