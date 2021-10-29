Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.