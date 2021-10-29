Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,584,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Banco Santander worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

