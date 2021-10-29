BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BXS opened at $28.76 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

