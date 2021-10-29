BancorpSouth Bank to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $50,052,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $20,051,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

