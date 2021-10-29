Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 411.1% in October

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 7,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

