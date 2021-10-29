Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.89% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $11,140,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.32. 10,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,363. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $312.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average of $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

