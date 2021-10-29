Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,825,531 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,752,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,825,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,539,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,310. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

