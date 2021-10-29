Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 5,454.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $95.53 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

