Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CEVA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.07, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. CEVA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

