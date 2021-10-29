Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $304.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $204.97 and a 1 year high of $306.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.65.

