Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.