Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 247.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.38 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

