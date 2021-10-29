Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

BHB opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

