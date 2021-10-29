Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.20

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 2153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

