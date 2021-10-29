Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

NYSE B traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 3,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,529. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

