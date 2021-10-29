Base Protocol Market Cap Reaches $913,462.41 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004322 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $913,462.41 and approximately $9,426.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

