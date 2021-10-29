Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

