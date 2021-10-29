Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

