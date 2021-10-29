Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €49.04 ($57.69) and last traded at €48.79 ($57.40). Approximately 1,993,027 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.46 ($57.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion and a PE ratio of -17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

