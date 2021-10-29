BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $260.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.