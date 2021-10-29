BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

