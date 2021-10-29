Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BFSA stock opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. Befesa has a 1-year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

