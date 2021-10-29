BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $383.64

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $383.64, but opened at $369.37. BeiGene shares last traded at $376.23, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.95 and a 200 day moving average of $331.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.