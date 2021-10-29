Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 265,342 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.72.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.