Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 265,342 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

