Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,867. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $820.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

