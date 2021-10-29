Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 95,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,243. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

