Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 7%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.58. 15,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,203,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

