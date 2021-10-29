Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 14,736 Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

