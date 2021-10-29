Berkley W R Corp Makes New $245,000 Investment in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $9,718,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $9,315,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $8,280,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.