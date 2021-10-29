Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.10% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,870,000.

PFDR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

