Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000.

SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

