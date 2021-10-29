Berry Data Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $216,887.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

