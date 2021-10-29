Binemon (BIN) One Day Volume Tops $3.07 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $8.56 million and $3.07 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.