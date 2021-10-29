Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BFRA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.