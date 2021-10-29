BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.39.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.