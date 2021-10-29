BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

