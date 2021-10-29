BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.39.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.20 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.