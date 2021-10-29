Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 686.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

