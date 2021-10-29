Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $92,937.63 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

