BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010872 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003192 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

