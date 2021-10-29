BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Solid execution of strategies, outstanding membership, gain in market share and elevated consumer spending trends have been contributing to the overall performance. This evident from second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Notably, the company’s current view for the back half sales trend has improved. Focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. However, management had cautioned about margin pressures from inflation as well as freight costs, along with meaningful investments in labor and incremental COVID related safety and sanitation expenses. The company also expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,119 shares of company stock worth $6,245,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $58,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

