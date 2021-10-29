BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,241,335 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.64% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

